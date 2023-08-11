Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx and the anti semitism controversy explained

Jamie Foxx has recently been accused of anti semitism on Aug 5 after he posted on Instagram a comment that read; “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you??? #fakefriends #fakelove,” reads Foxx’s post.

His post soon caught the attention of Jewish media company, A Wider Frame, and the company posted a screenshot of the post stating that his comment was “horrifically antisemitic”.

Foxx later deleted his post and made an apology saying, “I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words has caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

How Jennifer Aniston is involved

The post was initially like by Jennifer Aniston which naturally led to people being critical of her and Foxx.

The Friends star then posted an Instagram story denouncing antisemitism. Her instagram post reads as follows;

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do not support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate hate of any kind. Period.”

Backlash against FOXX

However her criticism of Foxx was not viewed well by some. People of colour took to Twitter to comment on her white privilege. One of them asked her why she did not just ask Foxx what he meant instead of throwing him under the bus.

Another person said that his type of post was common among the black community and is not anti-Semitic.

