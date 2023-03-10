Jennifer Aniston shares a fresh perspective on aging

Jennifer Aniston spoke about how her focus has sharpened when it comes to health issues lately. More so after the passing of her dad who died in November 2022 at 89.

“As I get older, I want my body to thrive,” she said.

Her mother Nancy Dow died in 2016 and she paid her parents a tribute during her 54th birthday by posting a throwback family photo of them.

“God bless my parents who are no longer with us, but they were not the specimens of health. My dad still lived to be 89 years old, shockingly, but that’s probably stubborn Greek genes.”

Aniston spoke about what she feels are the important factors to good health and that includes meditation, limited screen time and hot baths.

“You can’t make up on lost sleep. It’s just a myth,” she said. She is also known as Dr Aniston among her friends because of her passion for all things health related and her wellness work with Vital Proteins and Smartwater.

“I’m always up on the newest technology and [wondering] how we can improve our health in any way we can? We’re all going to get older. We’re all headed to that exact same spot. But we can take care of our skin. We can have a healthy diet. We can drink lots of water.”

Fans have said that Aniston has the same vitality she did on Friends which was on air 30 years ago.

Her sentiments were, “Listen–lovely compliment. But that’s a TV set they’re looking at. If I tried to look the way I looked at 20, I would not really actually want to do that. It’s absolutely impossible.”

Aniston is set to star in Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler which will arrive on Netflix in about 3 weeks. The comedy sequel will also star Adeel Akhtar and Melanie Laurent.

The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows;

Four years after solving their first murder mystery. Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin – making each glamorous guest, family member and bride herself a suspect. Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long awaited trip to Paris.

