Jennifer Coolidge says MILF role in American Pie movie changed her life

Jennifer Coolidge says MILF roel in American Pie movie years ago changed her life

Jennifer Coolidge who is now enjoying new found fame after many years thanks to her pivotal role on HBO’s series White Lotus says she was grateful for her role as Stifler’s mum in American Pie years ago. It was the film that essentially coined the term MILF and made her famous.

Coolidge on American Pie

She told Variety magazine that American Pie got her her biggest fans and that she “got a lot of play” and “sexual action” after acting in the 1999 movie.

In an interview with British GQ recently she said, “I’m single. My way of talking to myself into a different job is like, well, it could be a romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends. Cool things could come out of it.”

The high school comedy sees Coolidge sleeping with her son’s teenage friend, Thomas and thereafter gaining notoriety.

Coolidge says the role helped her sleep with like 200 people. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie… There would be, like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

The actress won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an actress in a supporting role in White Lotus. She dedicated the win to the show’s creator Mike White saying that he “changed my life in a million different ways.”

Immature

At the age of 61, she expressed her self-perception of being highly immature, which they believed played a role in their decision not to have children. She also acknowledged her own childish tendencies and speculated that having children would have required them to mature. Additionally, she revealed a pattern of not choosing laid-back partners who could find joy in their flaws. - Advertisement - Throughout life, Coolidge had assumed that they would continue on their familiar path, carrying the baggage that comes with it, without expecting any change. However, Coolidge’s life took an unexpected turn overnight, bringing about a transformation that they are immensely grateful for.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

