Jill Biden accused of elder abuse, blamed for insisting Joe Biden continue to run for president

Democrats and sponsors of the Democratic Party are up in arms against First Lady Jill Biden, blaming her for not advising her husband to step down from running for president.

It appears that despite Biden’s disastrous performance in the presidential debate, his wife continues to push him to run for president.

Donald Trump’s campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said that Jill Biden should be held accountable for “elder abuse”. She is seen to be protecting him despite questions about his mental sharpness, at the cost of the American people.

Leavitt said in an interview with Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria Bartiromo that Jill Biden didn’t want to be a loving wife and go take care of her husband in Delaware, which is what she should be doing. She also accused the media of covering up for the Democratic Party over the last four years.

“…ask really tough questions of Jill Biden and of the Biden’s family about what they know about our president’s state. Clearly Jill Biden obviously knows her husband better than anyone else in this country, in this world, and she continues to lie to the American people. It really is shameful. She’s been engaging in elder abuse, and she should be held accountable for that,” said Leavitt.

On June 27, Jill Biden said at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, that her husband had done extremely well at the debate and had “answered all the questions.” This also drew a lot of flak, as his performance was far from ideal.

Biden has been at Camp David over the weekend where he discussed his re-election campaign with his family. According to a source familiar with the matter, the only person who has any influence over him when it comes to this type of decision-making is his wife of 50 years.

“The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the First Lady. If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course,” said the source.

Some donors have skipped Biden’s $250,000 per head Hamptons fundraiser at hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein’s 18-acre beach estate.

The fact that the First Lady is gracing the cover of Vogue in a $7,000 power suit also adds fuel to the fire that she might just be power crazy, although her supporters say that she is simply standing by her man. The glowing piece on Jill Biden (which includes a short interview with her husband) was done well before the June 27 debate.

The magazine’s tagline with her picture says, “We will decide our future”. To include what just happened after the debate, the editors called Jill at Camp David over the weekend. She told them, “We will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight. President Biden will always do what’s best for the country.”