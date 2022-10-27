Joaquin Phoenix to star with girlfriend Rooney Mara in The Island

- Advertisement -

Joaquin Phoenix will join his girlfriend Rooney Mara for a new film titled The Island. The couple will both play lead roles in the thriller which is based on a true story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film which is set in America in the 1930s tells the story of a couple who retreat to a deserted island to live off the grid in their own personal paradise.

However their idyllic life is soon disrupted by a passing millionaire who is on his private yacht. He makes the couple a tabloid sensation. Thereafter a countess arrives on the island with two lovers. She plans to build a luxury hotel.

The film will be directed by Pawel Pawlikowski and shooting will commence sometime in 2023.

“As battle lines are quickly drawn, psychological warfare ensues between the countess and the American couple as sexual infidelity, betrayal and eventually murder takes place among the island interlopers,” reads the synopsis.

In a report by Digital Spy, FilmNation CEO Glen Basner said that Pawlikowski is perhaps the greatest filmmaker in current times.

“Pawel Pawlikowski is one of the world’s greatest filmmakers working today. Pawel bringing this story of jealousy, betrayal and murder in a Garden of Eden is exactly what we all need to drive audiences back to the cinema,” said Basner.

Pawlikowski last film was in 2018 titled Cold War. The movie earned him a best director award and three Oscar nominations. Other notable films written and directed by him include My Summer of Love, The Woman in the Fifth and Ida.

The film will be produced by John Woodward and Tanya Seghatchian.

Phoenix will also be starring in Joker: Folie a Deux for which filming will begin in a month or so.

The sequel to Joker will feature Lada Gaga as Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn. Cinematographer Lawrence Sher said that Lady Gaga “will be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself.”

