Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Sullivan, FBI and DOJ Accused of HIGH-Level CORRUPTION

It seems there are some bold accusations that are directed towards Joe Biden, his son and a number of governmental institutions. Allegedly, conservatives are accusing the democrats of a high level of corruption. However, these are just claims, there is no solid evidence to back these claims up.

According to the Gateway Pundit, Tyler Nixon, a lawyer, is advocating for the indictment of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Jake Sullivan, the FBI, and DOJ due to allegations of significant corruption within the federal government. The lawyer questions who is responsible for prosecuting the FBI, DOJ, President, his son, and the National Security Advisor for their alleged wrongdoings.

This situation is said to be chaotic and troublesome, with the DOJ and FBI neglecting evidence of crimes. These crimes supposedly done by a corrupt group accused of stealing the 2020 election. Additionally, Mike McCormick, who is the transcriber for Joe Biden’s speeches during his time as Vice President under Obama, claims that Biden misused taxpayer money to benefit his family.

His bold claims state that Joe Biden is a criminal. Furthermore, he is also accusing Jake Sullivan of being a co-conspirator. He also believes that there are a few Obama officials that have their hand in the situation as well.

Twitter user react to Joe Biden being accused of corruption

They would never get convicted if they were arrested because they own the prosecutors. They would never get arrested because they own the FBI. It isn't a theory. It isn't a fantasy. We should have gotten upset about this the day the CIA was conceived. — Kelly Hawkins (@zhsy00001) April 14, 2023

- Advertisement -

Twitter users state that the people who are in on this whole thing will never be guilty nor be in prison. This is due to them “owning” the FBI. Furthermore, bold claims that the Democrats are in control of the whole grand scheme of things are being said.

For the crime of having Trump as their last name. For the crime of winning the 2016 election & forcing DemocRats to cheat on such an epic scale too ''win'' in 2020.

Sure, cretin, sure. Good luck with that. — Ghost of Kievsky (@FlowerandFist) April 14, 2023

Democrat supporters claim that the actual family that should be in prison are the Trumps. However, Republicans claim that Donald Trump won the election fair and square back in 2016. The same cannot be said towards Biden. This is despite the 2020 election results showing that Biden won the Presidency.

I think he changes his views based on the highest bidder — Carol Mariani (@PatriotCarol12) April 12, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others are saying that Biden changes his political view like the wind. He keeps contradicting himself with his past political self. Remember when Kamala Harris decimated him by stating that his segregation busing policies directly affected her ability to go to school?

Read More News

Related Posts