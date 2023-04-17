Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Sullivan, FBI and DOJ Accused of HIGH-Level CORRUPTION

LawJoe Biden, Hunter Biden, Sullivan, FBI and DOJ Accused of HIGH-Level CORRUPTION

David Lienemann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons Official portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)
It seems there are some bold accusations that are directed towards Joe Biden, his son and a number of governmental institutions. Allegedly, conservatives are accusing the democrats of a high level of corruption. However, these are just claims, there is no solid evidence to back these claims up. 

According to the Gateway Pundit, Tyler Nixon, a lawyer, is advocating for the indictment of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Jake Sullivan, the FBI, and DOJ due to allegations of significant corruption within the federal government. The lawyer questions who is responsible for prosecuting the FBI, DOJ, President, his son, and the National Security Advisor for their alleged wrongdoings. 

This situation is said to be chaotic and troublesome, with the DOJ and FBI neglecting evidence of crimes. These crimes supposedly done by a corrupt group accused of stealing the 2020 election. Additionally, Mike McCormick, who is the transcriber for Joe Biden’s speeches during his time as Vice President under Obama, claims that Biden misused taxpayer money to benefit his family. 

His bold claims state that Joe Biden is a criminal. Furthermore, he is also accusing Jake Sullivan of being a co-conspirator. He also believes that there are a few Obama officials that have their hand in the situation as well. 

Twitter user react to Joe Biden being accused of corruption 

Twitter users state that the people who are in on this whole thing will never be guilty nor be in prison. This is due to them “owning” the FBI. Furthermore, bold claims that the Democrats are in control of the whole grand scheme of things are being said. 

Democrat supporters claim that the actual family that should be in prison are the Trumps. However, Republicans claim that Donald Trump won the election fair and square back in 2016. The same cannot be said towards Biden. This is despite the 2020 election results showing that Biden won the Presidency. 

 

Others are saying that Biden changes his political view like the wind. He keeps contradicting himself with his past political self. Remember when Kamala Harris decimated him by stating that his segregation busing policies directly affected her ability to go to school? 

