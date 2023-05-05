Joe Biden FACT CHECKED by Twitter for SPREADING false information 

The President of the United States is in hot waters now due to him not fact checking his statement on Twitter. Anti-woke pages on Twitter are pointing out the obvious and state that Biden is not telling the truth. Furthermore, it appears that the oldest President of the United States is receiving a lot of backlash from Americans.

AP News states that the Council of Economic Advisers is issuing a warning that the United States economy can suffer severe consequences in the event of a debt default. White House economists state that the country can experience up to 8.3 million job losses.

This will reflect with the stock market plummeting by 45%, should an extension of a default takes place. Unless the Congress and the White House strikes a deal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautions that the government may lack the necessary accounting tools to continue borrowing.

Twitter users rejoice at Joe Biden getting fact checked

Let’s just borrow more money and spend recklessly with no limits or oversight. Might at well give endless amounts of money to a proxy war that could escalate to WWIII instead of taking care of problems at home. Keep building back better sleepy Joe. — Mike Marugg (@MikeMarugg) May 3, 2023

Just yesterday, the President states that America is not a “deadbeat” nation, and that they always pay back their debts. Regardless, Twitter is showing several sources that are contrary to what the President has to say. Furthermore, there was a time when Twitter did the same thing to former President Trump.

Americans are fed up with the country spending billions of dollars on proxy-wars, yet a multitude of problems are brewing at home. In addition to that, many are seeing Biden as a reckless president due to his government spending allocations in peculiar sectors.

Why no one should praise Jack for being a good human — 🇰🇵 Kim Jong Il 🤓🚀💥🐦 (@yVibrantCapital) May 4, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users state that Biden needs to understand that Twitter is no longer “run” by the FBI. He, just like many before and potentially to follow him afterwards, does not know the power of this new Twitter feature.

Some are speculating that Biden will soon delete the tweet due to the misinformation header under his article. It is definitely not a good look for the President to have that under his tweets for all of the world to see.

If it gets up the court will be asking for banking records,,,☝️ — Cranki_Franki (@CrankiF) May 3, 2023

Others are sharing the controversies surrounding Biden’s family, especially around Hunter Biden’s daughter. Claims that he has never even met his own daughter is a bullet point that is popular among conservatives.

