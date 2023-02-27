‘Joe Exotic’ may die in prison with prostate cancer

Joe Exotic has prostate cancer which has now advanced and expanded up to his bladder. According to reports, the imprisoned former zookeeper has refused further treatment.

The star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” true-crime series, Exotic is currently serving a prison term for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival. If his wishes are followed, he will likely die behind bars as he’s not looking to undergo any treatment for his worsening diagnosis.

Joe Exotic Blood and Urine

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Exotic’s real name, has a lot of blood in his urine after undergoing prostate cancer treatment, prompting a urology specialist to fear that the cancer is rapidly spreading.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, he said “I want to stay here and just let it take its course,” adding that medics want him to undergo a series of tests to know for sure.

Then he added in the said letter these words, “The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is … If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once.”

Earlier this month, TMZ revealed that Exotic recently wrote up a new will and will leave everything to his fiancé, Seth Posey.

Dying

“I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth,” his most recent letter read.

The 59-year-old Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for orchestrating a botched murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.

In that case, Joe Exotic paid a man $3,000 to kill Baskin in Florida in 2017, prosecutors said. Baskin, his sworn enemy, had slammed him as an animal abuser in the hit Netflix show.

Joe Exotic was also convicted of multiple wildlife violations related to killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs, and falsifying records.

However, Exotic persistently maintained his innocence.

