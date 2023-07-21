Joe Jonas once p@@ped onstage while performing

During an episode of the “Will & Woody” podcast, Joe Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers, shared a humorous incident where he had to change his pants during a show after having an accident. The mishap occurred about four years ago, and Jonas jokingly referred to it as a “mid-wardrobe sh-t change” during the set.

Wearing light coloured outfit

At that time the singer was wearing a light-coloured outfit which made things worse when his bowels betrayed him. Jonas said that it was not a good day to wear white clothing.

Joe Jonas mentioned that he has been able to cope with the incident through therapy and humour.

Although he didn’t disclose the exact show where it happened or if his brothers were aware of it, he suggested that fans might be able to identify the incident by noticing a wardrobe change in the middle of a performance from the archives.

Joe Jonas part of secret club

Joe jonas may be able to joke about the event now but he called being afraid that someone might find out what was going on.

“It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. Such is life,” he said. “It has happened to many artists. I’ve paid my dues and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

Jonas acknowledged that such accidents have happened to other artists and referred to it as a part of a secret club, mentioning Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Jenny McCarthy, Al Roker, and Jennifer Lawrence as celebrities who have also experienced similar incidents in public.

Misjudging a fart

Ed Sheeran, 32 shared that he “misjudged a fart on stage, which ended up being a shart.”

“It was like midway through a performance and I was really lively and halfway through, I was like, ‘I’m just gonna stand still for the rest of this performance and hope it’s over soon,’ and then go home and throw these trousers out,” he said on Australian radio station Nova. Read More News - Advertisement - Kylie Jenner addresses plastic surgery misconceptions The photo above is from Instagram

