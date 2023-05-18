Johnny Depp says he doesn’t need Hollywood

Johnny Depp, who portrays King Louis XV in the French film “Jeanne du Barry,” made a rare public appearance after the film’s premiere to address questions from the press.

This marked Depp’s first film since winning a favorable verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, where the jury largely supported his claim that he had suffered professional setbacks as a result of Heard’s accusations.

In the trial, it was determined that Heard had falsely accused Depp of abuse during their short-lived marriage, leading to a $10 million damages payment to Depp and a $2 million award to Heard.

Depp doesn’t think about Hollywood

Following his departure from the “Fantastic Beasts” spin-off franchise of “Harry Potter,” Depp recently expressed his disinterest in pursuing future studio projects.

He stated that he does not feel personally boycotted by Hollywood as he does not actively dwell on it. According to Depp, he no longer has a strong inclination towards Hollywood and feels that the current climate restricts individuals from fully embracing their authentic selves, compelling them to conform to societal expectations.

“All fiction”

Johnny criticized the substantial amount of literature surrounding him in recent years, labeling it as “incredibly and shockingly poorly written fiction.”

He compared the experience to being asked, “How are you doing?” with an underlying message of disdain, expressing a sense of animosity directed towards him.

There has been a discussion regarding whether Cannes made the right decision in providing Johnny with a prominent platform. When asked about his response to such critics, Depp used an analogy to convey that only a small minority holds such sentiments.

“I seem to have experienced my 17th ‘comeback,’ apparently,” remarked Depp. “I often contemplate the term ‘comeback.’ The truth is, I never really went away. I reside just 45 minutes away. Perhaps people stopped paying attention due to their fears at the time.” Depp emphasized that he never disappeared.

