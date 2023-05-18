Johnny Depp gets teary-eyed receiving standing ovation at Cannes

Jeanne du Barry, Johnny Depp’s comeback movie received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite being an icon in Hollywood who is known for his outstanding acting work, his reputation has been mired in controversy due to a legal battle with his former wife, fellow actor Amber Heard.

Following his win in the defamation trial against Heard, Depp stars in the French-language period drama Jeanne du Barry, written and directed by Maïwenn.

Teary-Eyed Depp

Variety reports that during Cannes Film Festival opening night on Tuesday, Depp became emotional as the audience broke out into prolonged cheers for his performance as King Louis XV.

According to Variety, he held back tears while waving to the applauding audience from a balcony inside the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

The movie’s director and star, Maïwenn — who plays the king’s lover — reportedly cried as she said into the mic that she wanted to share the moment with her lover, her producer and with Le Pacte. She added that the production was difficult to finance and that she wanted to share the moment with all her team across the theatre.

High-profile defamation trial

Due to allegations made against Depp by his former wife Amber Heard during their defamation trial last year, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux faced criticism for choosing Depp’s film as the festival opener.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was accused by Heard of abusing her mentally and physically during their relationship. The former couple met in 2009 while starring in The Rum Diary. They tied the knot in 2015 after dating for four years.

The involvement of two celebrities made the trial catch attention as well as it revealed the tumultuous details of their contentious marriage.

It was all over the media and also televised. Depp had a biased focus and was in edited clips surfacing on social media platforms such as TikTok.

