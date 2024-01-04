Sen. Ron Johnson denounces radicals’ attempt to erase Trump from ballots

In a fiery statement on “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin lambasted what he sees as the radical left’s ongoing efforts to “tear this country apart” by attempting to remove former President Trump from states’ ballots.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, voiced concerns about the increasing division in America, placing the blame squarely on the left while criticizing the mainstream media for taking on roles as advocates and activists.

He expressed concern on the Fox News program ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ about the pervasive influence of radical leftism in various institutions across the country, including our courts, education system, and government agencies.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s eligibility on state ballots reached a new level as Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Secretary of State and a Democrat, disqualified the former president from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Bellows defended her decision on Monday, asserting that politics and personal views played no role in her determination.

In an interview with NPR, she emphasized her commitment to upholding the Constitution, stating, “I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, and that is what I did.”

Bellows’ ruling was based on the allegation that Trump had “engaged in insurrection” during the events leading up to and on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

This decision mirrored a recent ruling by Colorado’s state Supreme Court, which cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to bar candidates who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal elected office.

As the debate over Trump’s eligibility continues to unfold, it raises crucial questions about the intersection of politics, constitutional interpretation, and the ongoing efforts to shape the narrative surrounding the events of January 6, 2021.

The controversy underscores the deep ideological divides within the nation and the challenges of maintaining unity in a politically charged climate.

