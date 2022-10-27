In Johor, teen girl charged with causing death of younger brother with knife

- Advertisement -

A teenage girl was brought before the Children’s Magistrates Court on a charge of unintentionally causing the death of her younger brother in Kampung Ulu Pulai, Iskandar Puteri last week.

The accused, who is 17 years and 11 months old, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate Zuhainie Zull Kafli.

She cannot be publicly named as she is a minor.

According to the charge sheet, the Form Six student caused the death of her 16-year-old brother at their family home on Jalan Mini Stadium, Kampung Ulu Pulai at 1.50pm on October 19.

The eldest of five siblings was charged under Section 304 (b) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was represented by Johor state prosecution director Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman and Deputy Public Prosecutor Hayatul Mirdah Mohd Yunos. They proposed a bail amount of RM10,000 for the accused.

Meanwhile, defence counsels Abd Rahim Ali, Jihad Syahida Nadia Zakaria and Nur Zafirah Norizan applied for the bail amount to be reduced as the accused is still a minor and there is no reason for her to flee.

“In addition, we also take into account the family’s income and schooling background, which means that by next year the accused will sit for the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM),” said Abd Rahim.

The magistrate allowed the accused to post bail at RM10,000 with one surety, in addition to having to report to the nearest police station monthly.

The court also set December 5 as the date for mention of the case at the Johor court.

- Advertisement 2-

On October 19, it was reported that a female student allegedly threw a knife at her younger brother, hitting him in the neck and resulting in excessive bleeding that led to his death.

The siblings were said to have had an argument over seating arrangements in the car on the way home from school.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Read More News:

Scientifically Speaking | Rat-human brain hybrids from human ‘minibrains’

Related Posts

No related posts.