US politics USA

Judge Arthur Engeron’s wife falsely accused on Truth Social by Trump?

ByJasmime Kaur

December 6, 2023
Judge, stan, legal saga

Judge Arthur Engeron’s wife is falsely accused on Truth Social of posting messages critical of Donald Trump. Trump, recently found guilty of inflating his net worth for bank loans, is using social media to target the judge’s spouse.

However, the tweets in question are actually from @dm_sminxs (Dawn Marie), a different individual consistently sharing anti-Trump memes, including AI illustrations portraying Trump in various satirical scenarios.

These accusations were made amid an ongoing hearing aimed to determine Trump’s punishment for alleged fraudulent activities.

The Judge

“Judge Engoron’s Trump-hating wife, together with his very disturbed and angry law clerk, has taken control of the New York State Witch Hunt Trial aimed at me, my family, and the Republican Part,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. 

The X account that the images referenced has since been deleted. According to the Internet Archive, a non-profit digital archival tool, the account was created in 2021. 

Judge Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engeron, told The Hill publication that she had no association with the account. 

“@dm_sminxs does not belong to me. I do not have a Twitter account. I have never posted any anti Trump messages,” she said. 

Spokesperson from the New York Office of Court Administration Al Baker also told CBS news Judge Engoron’s wife has not done any such tweets. 

“Justice Engoron’s wife has not sent social media posts regarding the former president. They are not hers. She does not have an X, formerly Twitter, account.”

In any case, according to the law, judicial spouses are allowed to express political opinions. 

Read More News

Republican supporters disagree that Nikki Haley suitable to “bring down” Trump 

Cover Photo: IG

