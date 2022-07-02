Julia Roberts and George Clooney team up again in Ticket to Paradise

- Advertisement -

Julia Roberts is making a romantic comedy comeback this year. The actress will star in Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, re-uniting the duo who were last seen together in Ocean’s Eleven.

The movie sees Roberts and Clooney acting as a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter’s wedding. The idea behind this is that she shouldn’t be making the same mistake they did as their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) makes an impulsive decision to marry a man she met on vacation.

In order to stop the wedding they reunite temporarily and travel together.

In an interview with the New York Times in April, Roberts spoke about her return to romantic comedy after such a long time.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it,” she said.

Roberts also said that the icing on the cake for her was Clooney’s involvement in the movie.

“I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney.’ Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow, we were both able to do it, and off we went,” said the Pretty Woman star.

The superstars have acted together in a number of other films including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Money Monster, Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve.

Ticket to Paradise was co-written and directed by the same person who wrote and directed Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Ol Parker.

In a January interview with Deadline, Clooney had nothing but praise for Parker.

“This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script, and I haven’t done a romantic comedy really since One Fine Day. … I’ve done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way.”

When he called Roberts after reading the script she had asked him if he was going to sign on and she replied , ‘Are you going to do it?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, if you do it.’ So, it was just one of those very lucky things,” he said.

Dever, who plays his daughter in the film described him as the nicest person in the world on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He had the whole cast come one day. … We were on this beautiful boat and he fed us all this amazing food, then took us back to his house and cooked us all pizza.”

The film also stars Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo. Ticket to Paradise will premiere on Oct 21.