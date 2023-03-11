Juliane Koepcke, the girl who survived a plane crash in the Amazon 

Juliane Koepcke was born in Lima in 1954 to German parents. She got famous after being the only survivor on LANSA flight 508 in 1971. At only 17-years-old, she had to trek all alone in the Amazon rainforest. Furthermore, surviving the Amazon forest is tough as it is, but imagine falling 10,000ft with the strapping of the aeroplane seat around her.

Thoughts on Juliane surviving the incident

Redditors have a lot to say about her surviving the accident. One of the key reasons is that she was able to go through the Amazon forest on her own for 11 days? Others are asking whether Netflix will make either a documentary or series about this accident.

Others are commenting on how she still looks good, even after being sucked out of an aeroplane. There are remarks that wearing seatbelts on aircrafts can literally save lives. For the case of Juliane, this is true as if she wasn’t wearing one, the story would’ve been completely different.

There is a movie based on the harrowing accident she went through. It was released in 1974, under the title of “Miracles Still Happen.”

How did she survive the Amazon forest?

17 Year-Old Juliane Koepcke Was Sucked Out Of An Airplane In 1971 After It Was Struck By A Bolt Of Lightning. She Fell 2 Miles To The Ground, Strapped To Her Seat And Survived After She Endured 10 Days In The Amazon Jungle @thenewarea51 @steffanwatkins @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/CxZpM3G9MA — Malte Karstan (@KalteMalte53) March 5, 2023

The aircraft involved was a Lockheed L-188 Electra, which is a propeller driven aircraft. Jet aircrafts would have flown even higher, thus it would’ve been even tougher to find anyone surviving a rapid decompression.

ABC news state, Juliane grew up in the Peruvian jungle where she was brought up, and she now needs to flee from there. Her parents were both scientists, with her father being a famous zoologist and her mother specialising in studying tropical birds.

They established a biological research centre named Panguana, where they could study the rich ecosystem of the rainforest. Juliane spent her childhood in this environment and referred to herself as a “jungle child.”

What happened to Juliane?

She graduated university, studying biology in 1980. She also received her doctorate in the 1980s. Furthermore, she married Erich Diller who specialises in parasitic wasps. Lastly, Juliane won awards, the Grand Officer of the Order of Merit for Distinguished Services, from the Peruvian government in 2019.

Overall, her story remains to be one of the most remarkable and is still a major topic of conversation today. She not only survived a plane crash in the middle of a forest, but she went on earning a doctorate and has contributed to society by sharing the knowledge on how to survive in a forest.

