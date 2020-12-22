Home International #JupiterSaturnConjunction trends on as netizens share pics of rare celestial phenomenon

#JupiterSaturnConjunction trends on Twitter as netizens share pics of rare celestial phenomenon

The Twitter user stated that this shot was taken from Deesa, Gujarat, India

#jupitersaturnconjunction-trends-on-twitter-as-netizens-share-pics-of-rare-celestial-phenomenon

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 22 — On Monday, December 21, an incredibly unique celestial event occurred. Jupiter and Saturn, two of the biggest planets in our solar, aligned in such a manner that they were only 0.1 degrees apart. Such an event was last observed in Galileo’s time in the 17th century and will now happen in 2080. The prospect of catching such a rare happening excited many. Some of those had the opportunity to witness the conjunction shared pictures of on the . To say that these posts are mesmerising would be an understatement.

Here are some of the posts which were shared using the hashtag #jupitersaturnconjunction. enthusiast or not, these must-check-out images are bound to capture your attention, nonetheless.

The user stated that this shot was taken from Deesa, Gujarat, India.

- Advertisement -

The conjunction coincided with the December solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and longest in the southern.

What are your thoughts on these shots?

Also Read | The great conjunction: Jupiter hi-fives Saturn in ’s special doodle, shares tweet too

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

- Advertisement -

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Celebrity

Zaid Darbar-Gauahar Khan wedding festivities kick off with haldi ceremony, see photos

India, Dec. 22 -- Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar began their multiple day celebrations...
Read more
Celebrity

Protesters slams Kylie Jenner for visiting a store that sells fur

https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2020/12/20/2292723337272341275/640x360_MP4_2292723337272341275.mp4 Protesters on Saturday slammed Kylie Jenner for visiting a store that sells a lot of fur, calling her a...
Read more
Featured News

Vaginal warts and all: Singapore’s taboo-breaking podcaster

by Catherine Lai From vaginal warts to masturbation, taboo-breaking Singaporean podcaster Nicole Lim tackles topics that may make some squirm...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram