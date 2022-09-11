Justice society is after ‘Black Adam’ in superhero film’s new trailer

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 11 — There are heroes, there are villains and there is Black Adam. Check out the new trailer of Warner Bros.’ epic superhero adventure “Black Adam” below and watch the film in cinemas and IMAX across the Philippines starting Oct. 19.

YouTube:https://youtu.be/MgSTfFxO88o

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/warnerbrosphils/videos/845733809923068/

About”Black Adam”

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action-adventure “Black Adam.” The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise“).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “One Night in Miami”) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life,” “Rush Hour 3”) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Mummy”) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers,” “Trinkets”) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film’s producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon

“Black Adam” smashes into theaters and IMAX in the Philippines beginning 19 October 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. Join the conversation online and use the hashtag#BlackAdam

Photo & Video Credit: “Warner Bros. Pictures”

- Advertisement 2-

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More Stories: