Justin Bieber cancels the rest of his Justice World Tour

Pop star Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his world tour following a difficult year of battling health issues. With 70 shows left on the roster, the Justice tour was not scheduled to end until March 2023.

Bieber made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralysed,” the 28-year-old pop star explained.

Bieber: Much-needed Rest

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he continued. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

He added that, despite “giving everything” to his most recent show, it made him realise he is not ready to return to touring full-time.

“After getting off the stage [at a show in Brazil], the exhaustion overtook me, and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.

The star thanked fans for their support

“I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Australian fans quickly took to social media to express their frustration and sadness.

“Justin Bieber officially cancelled the rest of the Justice Tour and I truly feel like I’ll never see him again,” one fan wrote.

“I’m not being dramatic … I just feel it in my soul that he’s done.

“That his heart just isn’t in it anymore. I’m sad.”

“Justin Bieber, why?” wrote another.

“Australians were so looking forward to seeing you tour.

“I have 10yr old twin girls who were awaiting their first concert.”

Unhappy Fans

Other fans, who had been holding onto concert tickets since COVID hit in 2020, were annoyed Bieber hadn’t released a personal statement.

“Not even sad about the Justin Bieber tour officially being cancelled (after booking more than a year ago) seeing as he couldn’t even make a statement himself,” one fan grumbled.

“An email from Ticketmaster is all I’ve got.”

“Would’ve been nice for Justin Bieber to have announced and apologised for cancelling his justice tour instead of finding out through Twitter but oh well thanks mate,” added another.

