Justin Bieber suffers facial paralysis

Pop singing sensation Justin Bieber revealed on June 11 in an Instagram post that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare condition that leaves one side of his face temporarily paralyzed.
In an Instagram video, Bieber said the condition has fully paralysed the right side of his face.
“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the video. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said.
Bieber also thanked his fans for being patient and he said he doesn’t know how long it will take to recover, meanwhile three of his upcoming performances have been postponed.
“It’s going to be ok,,” he said. “I have hope, and I trust God.”
According to a neurological expert Bieber could be left with long term paralysis. Professor Derrick Wade who is an expert in neurological rehabilitation at Oxford Brookes University said that generally most people do recover fully though Bieber is suffering a serious outbreak of the virus.
