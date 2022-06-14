Justin Bieber suffers facial paralysis

- Advertisement -

Pop singing sensation Justin Bieber revealed on June 11 in an Instagram post that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare condition that leaves one side of his face temporarily paralyzed.

In an Instagram video, Bieber said the condition has fully paralysed the right side of his face.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the video. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said.

Bieber also thanked his fans for being patient and he said he doesn’t know how long it will take to recover, meanwhile three of his upcoming performances have been postponed.

“It’s going to be ok,,” he said. “I have hope, and I trust God.”

According to a neurological expert Bieber could be left with long term paralysis. Professor Derrick Wade who is an expert in neurological rehabilitation at Oxford Brookes University said that generally most people do recover fully though Bieber is suffering a serious outbreak of the virus.

"I noticed that there wasn't any movement, so that is quite severe loss," he said. In the three-minute clip, the Canadian star said: "It's pretty serious, I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body's telling me I gotta slow down. "We don't know how much time it is going to be but it's going to be okay." Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of the shingles virus – which can emerge in people who have suffered chicken pox as a child. Some of the symptoms of the virus include rashes, blisters inside the mouth, on the ear, scalp and hairline. Chances of recovery are higher if antiviral treatment is administered within the first 72 hours of when symptoms first appear. In addition patients also lose their sense of taste and have deafness in the affected ear. Professor Wade said the following in a Sky News report; "Paralysis of the face like this is quite common. It's normally termed Bell's Palsy and that is presumed to be due to a virus infection affecting a facial nerve as it travels through a very narrow canal in the skull. What he has had is shingles, the chickenpox virus affecting the same nerve in the same position. "So it arises because of the information in the nerve causes a swell and there's no space to swell, so it stops functioning while swollen and inflamed." On recovery he said it could go either way, some people take three weeks and others could take several months so it is very unpredictable. In addition to that there could be residual effects post recovery. There has been an outpouring of messages on social media wishing him well, including one from Hayley Bieber who wrote: "I love you baby."