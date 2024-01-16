Kaley Cuoco went crazy about woman who judged her parenting skills

During her recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kaley Cuoco shared a passionate and somewhat humorous account of a challenging experience during her 9-month-old daughter’s first plane ride.

The “Flight Attendant” star revealed the anxiety she felt about flying with her baby and the measures they took to ensure her comfort, including bringing a sound machine to help the baby sleep.

However, the situation took a frustrating turn when another passenger complained about the sound machine, leading Cuoco and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, to face judgment from fellow travelers.

The actress recounted the awkward encounter with the flight attendant, who relayed the complaint, and the subsequent comment from the complaining passenger about the baby not smiling.

Cuoco humorously expressed her frustration, joking that she could have strangled the complaining woman. She emphasized the societal pressure and criticism faced by parents, particularly mothers, with babies being seen as inconveniences. The actress called for understanding and empathy, urging people to “leave them alone” and advocating for “justice for babies.”

Despite the challenging incident, Cuoco described motherhood as “incredible” and shared her positive feelings about raising her daughter with Pelphrey. The couple, who met at the Season 4 premiere of “Ozark” in April 2022, welcomed their baby in March 2023, and Cuoco announced her pregnancy in October of the previous year.

The actress expressed that meeting Pelphrey brought about a significant change, describing it as “love at first sight” and indicating her desire to have a baby with him. Overall, she conveyed the joys of motherhood while shedding light on the societal pressures and challenges faced by parents.

In other news, Kaley Cuoco showcased her impeccable style during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she flaunted a stunning ensemble while promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime film, Role Play. The former Big Bang Theory star effortlessly brought her A-game to the promotional circuit in a black sparkly two-piece outfit by Self-Portrait.

The top part of Cuoco’s outfit exuded sophistication with a long-sleeved cropped blazer adorned with silver flower-shaped buttons down the front.

The attention to detail and modern design added a touch of elegance to her look. Complementing the top, the actress opted for a matching mini skirt that gracefully hit right above the thigh, incorporating slim pockets near the waistline.

