Kamala Harris recommends ‘a hearty breakfast’ for women, reveals her favourite Indian dishes

Answering the most speculated question about her favourite Indian dish, Kamala shares, "South Indian"

Hindustan Times
Asia

, Nov. 8 — Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Kamala Harris has left little girls dreaming big after she was elected as the first Indian-origin and first Black woman Vice President of the . Ahead of the declaration of final results of the presidential in the US, Kamala had answered some questions asked by Instagram users, a which is now grabbing eyeballs as the Indian-American spilled the beans on her choices including her favourite North Indian and Indian dishes, what she eats for breakfast and how she took care of her mental on the campaign trail.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kamala had shared the captioned, “You asked, I answered (sic).” When asked what she is doing to take care of her mental health on the campaign trail, Kamala answered, “I work out every morning, FaceTime with all the kids in my , I love to cook when I am able and I’m actually also teaching Doug how to cook.” She added while laughing, “Although, that may not be good for my mental health.”

For all the women taking her as a and looking up to her, Kamala advised, “You never have to ask anyone permission to lead. I have in my career been told many times, ‘’s not your time’, ‘’s not your turn’. Let me just tell you, I eat ‘no’ for breakfast. So, I would recommend the same. ’s a hearty breakfast.”

Finally answering the most speculated question about her favourite Indian dish, Kamala shared, “South Indian, it would be idli with like really good sambar. North Indian, probably any kind of tikka.”

Kamala Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan is a biologist who migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in . It was her who instilled in Kamala a “love for good idli” as the later herself revealed earlier while reflecting on her proud Indian heritage. Kamala’s father, Donald J Harris, is an economist who moved to the US from Jamaica and it was at Oakland in where Kamala was born on October 20 in 1964.

