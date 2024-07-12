Kamala Harris visits US Olympic basketball team

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the US Olympic men’s basketball team on July 9. Harris met the team at the Mendenhall Arena at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Harris told the team, “Truly, you all represent the best of the best, And being team USA, it is about representing our nation. You are, as you are every day on and off the court, ambassadors for who we are as a country. You represent leaders in every walk of life. And for you to go to Paris and bring back gold is just another example of your excellence, your teamwork, your compassion and your commitment.”

Harris watched the team play their practice match and took photos with the players as well.

Big names on the team

The US team has big names like Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. They will be looking for an Olympic gold medal for sure.

Durant had lots of praise for Harris saying that it was really cool that she made the time to visit the team despite her busy schedule.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said she told the team to win the gold.

“Being able to have her here and speak to us is a dope moment. I’ll be able to tell my kid’s kid about that.”

US assistant coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about how special the visit was for the team.

“She just mentioned that we represent our country and everybody’s going to be watching and rooting for us and it’s a big responsibility. But she knows that we all are putting in the work to represent everybody here and do it with class.”

Harris will be meeting with voters in Las Vegas and Dallas throughout the week. A lot of eyes are also on her as she may be a possible replacement for Joe Biden if he chooses to step aside from running in the elections.

The US basketball team will play its first game in France against Serbia on July 28.