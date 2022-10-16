K-pop festival KAMP Los Angeles is a mess: Monsta X fails to get US work visa to perform

- Advertisement -

The KAMP LA 2022 K-pop festival in Los Angeles has turned out to be a mess as another group will be unable to perform due to US work visa problems.

The two-day music festival will be held on Oct. 15 and 16 at Rose Bowl Stadium. Originally, there were 15 performers: Monsta X, Super Junior, EXO’s Kai, iKON, GOT7’s BamBam, Jeon Somi, Zion.T, Lapillus, P1HARMONY, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Aespa, T1419, Momoland, EPIK HIGH and Chung Ha.

However, it was announced on Oct. 14 (Oct. 15 in Manila) that six artists would be unable to perform for not getting their US work visa for the festival: EXO’s Kai, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, GOT7’s BamBam, Jeon Somi, Lapillus and Zion.T.

Now, K-pop boy band Monsta X would also not perform at KAMP LA after their US visa applications were not approved.

“This is an announcement regarding the cancellation of MONSTA X’s appearance at ‘KAMPLA 2022’ and other scheduled events in the US (October 16-17 2022 United States local time),” said Starship Entertainment, the boy band’s agency.

It added, “Although MONSTA X fully cooperated with the organizers of ‘KAMP LA 2022′ to receive performance related visas, including providing all necessary documents in advance, we ended up with no visa approval.”

Fans have slammed the organizers of KAMP LA for failing to get US work visas for the seven performers.

From 15 performers, there will only be eight K-pop artists who will perform in the two-day event.

“Our company was made aware that our statement could be released only after the release of the organizers’ own announcement, but we decided that we could not delay our statement any longer for the fans who are waiting,” Starship said.

“Due to the same reason, iHeart Radio Live with MONSTA X which was originally scheduled to be on Oct. 17, is also inevitably canceled,” the agency said.

It added, “Please understand that many other artists scheduled to appear at ‘KAMP LA 2022′ have also not received visa approval. We were unable to inform you earlier about the situation due to delays from the organizers. We would like to sincerely express our gratitude to MONSTA X fans who always send us their unconditional love and support.”

KAMP LA issued another statement to say that “we regret to inform you that despite the artists’ and promoter’s best efforts, Monsta X’s US working visa was not approved in the last 24 hours, and Monsta X will be unable to perform as scheduled on Sunday, October 16th as part of KAMP LA.”

“Because of this change, any ticket holder with a single day Sunday day ticket is entitled to a full refund, or a 50% refund off of a two-day ticket. For those seeking a refund, you will receive an email from [emailprotected] by 5pm PDT today with instructions on how to request a refund, which must be submitted by 12pm PDT tomorrow,” it said.

It added, “Our revised schedule and lineup for Sunday’s live event will be posted shortly. We sincerely apologize for the series of unfortunate events, but the KAMP team is doing our best to ensure you have a great experience.”

