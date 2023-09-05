Kanye West and Bianca Censori banned for life in Venice

Kanye West and his wife have been banned form Venice water taxis for indecent exposure. The rapper flashed his bare behind on deck.

West, 46 was literally caught with his pants down with his 28-year-old designer wife, Bianca Censori. West married her in January this year in a non-legally binding ceremony.

The boat company accused the pair of obscene behaviour and banned them from boarding any of its boats ever again.

Company spokesperson Venezia Turismo Motoscafi in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia said, “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

Trouble in Venice

Another witness said that the couple was obstructing the captain’s view of the boat as well.

“We completely disassociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” said Motoscafi about the incident in Venice.

Kanye’s bare bum could be seen by neighbouring boats as well. His wife was wearing a leather trench coat with little to nothing underneath.

According to one source who spoke to the Sun magazine, Kim Kardashian is pretty upset about all of this because it reminds her of how she was asked to dress when she was with West.

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it,” said the source.

It appears that Censori is also constantly in the news for her risqué outfits in Italy. Leaving little to the imagination she was recently seen wearing a nude see-through two-piece outfit that made out of hosiery.

She wore the top and tights combo with a pair of white heels and went braless and was photographed smiling at the paparazzi while crossing her arms to cover her chest.

