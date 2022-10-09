Kanye West returns to Twitter after account restricted on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The Instagram account of controversial American rapper, songwriter, producer and fashion designer Kanye “Ye” West has been restricted after the deletion of content for a violation of the platform’s policies.

Variety reported that a Meta spokesperson confirmed the decision sharing that temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging are standard practice for accounts that regularly violate its policies.

No specific posts were cited as the reason for the restriction.

Ye recently shared a now-deleted post featuring a screenshot of a message, allegedly sent to rapper Diddy, criticised as antisemitic by Jewish advocacy groups like the American Jewish Committee.

The star’s representatives have not responded, while Ye took to Twitter, lashing out at Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg over the move.

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk meanwhile, engaged in a legal process of purchasing Twitter, welcomed Ye back to the platform.

Ye, who hadn’t posted on Twitter since November 4, 2020, marked his return to the app by posting what appeared to be a teaser for a 2024 political campaign which was also referenced in his final posting before radio silence on the app.

He then proceeded to lash out at Zuckerberg before retweeting Musk’s welcome back tweet.

It’s not Ye’s first run-in with Instagram.

In March, Kanye was suspended from the platform for 24 hours, while content was also deleted in that incident for violations of policies for hate speech, bullying and harassment.

- Advertisement 2-

He was thrown back into the limelight over the past week after wearing a heavily-criticised “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his surprise Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris before appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to justify the move.

The drama continued as Ye attacked Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who he had verbally attacked for voicing out over his choice of apparel,

He called Hailey “nose job Hailey Baldloose” and directed an Instagram post to Bieber saying, “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right,” after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.

Bieber is reportedly said to be distancing himself from Kanye despite their close relationship to stand by his wife.

Meanwhile, sportswear giant adidas is reviewing its Yeezy partnership with Ye as a result of his actions.

- Advertisement 3-

While the controversy was not mentioned, it stated that, “successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values” to which Ye responded by claiming the firm “stole” his designs in a now-deleted Instagram post.

adidas told the BBC it made the decision for the review after “repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation.”

The almost decade-long partnership between adidas and West has been strained for some time.

In June, Kanye had accused adidas of making a shoe that looked similar to the distinctive Yeezy design, but was not part of their deal.

adidas said it will continue to co-manage the partnership while the review is under way.

The announcement from comes less than a month after Ye’s lawyers notified fashion chain Gap to say he would no longer work with the firm.

The star had accused Gap of failing to honour terms of the deal, including by failing to open standalone stores for his Yeezy fashion label.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Read More News:

Involved with a married man? When and how to walk away

Related Posts