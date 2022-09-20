Karan Johar embarrasses Sara Ali Khan, actor says: ‘Can’t believe you…’

- Advertisement -

India, Sept. 20 — Filmmaker Karan Johar left actor Sara Ali Khan embarrassed as he spoke about her ‘husband’ while interacting with media on Monday.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Karan and Sara exited the Mumbai airport as they walked hand in hand. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan shares pics from girls’ night out, says ‘the boys crashed’ their get-together)

As they walked together, Karan told the paparazzi, “Sara ki shayari sunni chahiye aapko (You should listen to Sara’s poetry).” When the people around her insisted that she should say something, Sara shook her head. Karan again said, “Sara ki sara tumhari (Sara is all yours).”

A laughing Sara Ali Khan said, “In front of Karan Johar, Sara’s shayari (poetry) is over.” Karan again added, “Aur kaun banega Sara ka shauhar (Who will be Sara’s husband)?” An embarrassed Sara said, “I love it. I can’t believe you said this.” The clip ended with the two hugging each other, and saying bye.

For his travel, Karan wore a grey outfit and carried a silver bag. Sara opted for a green crop top and matching pants. She also carried a red bag. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “I like Karan Johar… he is hilarious.” Another person said, “He (Karan) is full of love and happiness.” A comment read, “Sara is looking gorgeous.”

Sara often shares videos on Instagram treating fans to her poetry. Recently, she posted a video as she waited for her ride. Sara captioned her post, “Namaste Darshaks (viewers). Gone with the wind. Seeing my difficulty I’m sure you grinned. I forgive you- it’s not like you sinned. In fact in this humorous reaction we all twinned.”

Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next. Sara also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

Karan recently wrapped his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

