Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry bond over ‘ugly cry face’

Reality shows tend to bring out the emotional parts of us just like in the many years of airing of American Idol. Judge Katy Perry shed tears during the show’s April 3 episode during one of the highly-emotional performance which caught the attention of Kim Kardashian.

Fire, a Season 21 contestant brought the waterworks when her partner Kaya Stewart was forced to leave the competition after falling sick.

Katy Perry Emotional Moment

Fire was then joined on stage by the Los Angeles-based contestant Jayna Elise, and the pair’s powerful rendition of Adam Lambert’s “What Do You Want From Me” moved both Perry and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie to tears.

Following the episode, Perry shared a brief clip of the emotional moment on Instagram, showcasing her “ugly” crying face. “Hi this is my ugly cry face. watch #idol now to get urs,” the singer wrote in a caption, prompting reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian to comment: “We all have one.”

Ugly cry face

The socialite’s comment brought many fans joy, including one user, who wrote, “LMAOOOO best comment ever.” Meanwhile, another added, “iconic response.”

Kardashian’s looks when crying have made headlines countless times.

Back in 2008, during season two of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans watched as the SKIMS founder cry during a family cabin trip. At the time, Kourtney Kardashian could not keep a straight face while watching her sister shed tears.

“I start laughing at Kim when she’s crying cause I just can’t help it,” Kourtney explained in a confessional during the episode. “She has this ugly crying face that she makes.”

In 2012, Kardashian addressed her iconic crying face after she was filmed having a meltdown over her then-marriage to Kris Humphries on KUWTK.

Memorable crying photos

“Ok, I have to admit I do not look cute crying. LOL! And I do cry a lot,” she wrote on her blog at the time. Kim also was sure to link a gallery of her many crying faces. “These pics are so ugly I had to share.”

Photo above is from Instagram

