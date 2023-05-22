Kim Kardashian’s parenting struggles: “I cry myself to sleep”

Lawyer in training, reality star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian revealed that she cries herself to sleep some nights due to the challenges of being a single parent. According to People, Kardashian talked about the hardships of motherhood during an upcoming appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

The mother-of-four shares North,9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm,4 with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Parenting is not easy

The former couple wed in 2014, in a lavish European ceremony, before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. The divorce was finalized in 2022.

Regarding parenting, according to Kardashian, it feels like a tornado in her house and she wonders what had just happened. The mess has been termed as the best chaos by the mother-of-four.

She added that everyone says that the days are long and the years are short and that it could not be like more true statement.

You are never prepared

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star continued that being a mother is the most rewarding job in the entire world and that nothing can prepare you. She added that she doesn’t care how long you wait and what you’re waiting for as you are never prepared for parenthood.

The Kardashian star also recalled parenting during COVID-19 quarantines, “I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID.”

“Full crazy madness”

Detailing that “you have no idea what’s going on” in the mornings, Kardashian adds, “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. … It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

