Home Celebrity Kareena Kapoor imagined Main Hoon Na sari flying scene when she met...

Kareena Kapoor imagined Main Hoon Na sari flying scene when she met Saif Ali Khan for the first time

According to Kareena, Saif is someone who is more into films and Clint Eastwood

kareena-kapoor-says-she-imagined-main-hoon-na-sari-flying-scene-when-she-met-saif-ali-khan-for-the-first-time

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebritySouth AsiaIndiaInternational
- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 18 — Kareena Kapoor Khan said that when she first met Saif Ali Khan, played out like a romantic scene from a Hindi in her head. She added that the same could not be said for him, as he is not as consumed by as her.

On her , What Want, Kareena was speaking to guest Varun Dhawan about . He said that when he used to date, he would imagine his first meeting with the girls as a romantic scene – ‘your eyes cross paths and there is a little bit of attraction’.

When Kareena asked about ‘eyes meeting, romantic song and flying’, Varun said, “In my head. I don’t think the girls were that filmy, but in my head, a Hindi was playing for sure.”

Kareena then revealed that she felt the same way when she met Saif. She told Varun, “You and I both have grown up in that same kind of , where we are continuously in a high-speed shot. happened with me and Saif. Saif will never…’s not in his head.”

- Advertisement -

Also read: Kareena Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s , he says they would have liked a live-in relationship

According to Kareena, Saif is someone is more into Hollywood films and Clint Eastwood. “And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita (Sen) sari flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar,” she told Varun.

Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of their film, Tashan, and got married on October 16, 2012. They have a son, Taimur, and she is expecting her second child with him. She is currently in the third trimester of her .

Recently, on her show, Kareena revealed that she and Saif have not thought of any names yet. “After the whole of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she said.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Christmas gift guide: Five Malaysian brands selling ethically conscious gifts for under RM100

PETALING JAYA, Dec. 15 -- 'Tis the season of giving so why not amp up the joy of the...
Read more
Featured News

RM45b stimulus package to help people needed, says Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 12 -- Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng said a RM45 billion economic stimulus package is...
Read more
Featured News

Asteroid samples leave Japan scientists ‘speechless’

Scientists in said Tuesday they were left "speechless" when they saw how much asteroid dust was inside a...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram