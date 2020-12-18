Kareena Kapoor imagined Main Hoon Na sari flying scene when she met Saif Ali Khan for the first time

- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 18 — Kareena Kapoor Khan said that when she first met Saif Ali Khan, it played out like a romantic scene from a Hindi film in her head. She added that the same could not be said for him, as he is not as consumed by Bollywood as her.

On her radio show, What Women Want, Kareena was speaking to guest Varun Dhawan about dating. He said that when he used to date, he would imagine his first meeting with the girls as a romantic scene – ‘your eyes cross paths and there is a little bit of attraction’.

When Kareena asked about ‘eyes meeting, romantic song and hair flying’, Varun said, “In my head. I don’t think the girls were that filmy, but in my head, a Hindi film was playing for sure.”

Kareena then revealed that she felt the same way when she met Saif. She told Varun, “You and I both have grown up in that same kind of space, where we are continuously in a high-speed shot. It happened with me and Saif. Saif will never…it’s not in his head.”

According to Kareena, Saif is someone who is more into Hollywood films and Clint Eastwood. “And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita (Sen) sari flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar,” she told Varun.

Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of their film, Tashan, and got married on October 16, 2012. They have a son, Taimur, and she is expecting her second child with him. She is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Recently, on her show, Kareena revealed that she and Saif have not thought of any baby names yet. "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," she said.