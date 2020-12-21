Home Celebrity Kareena Kapoor on parents Randhir and Babita's separation: 'When they need to...

Kareena Kapoor on parents Randhir and Babita’s separation: ‘When they need to come together, they are always together’

My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren't exactly going the way they planned, so 's better that they don't stay together

kareena-kapoor-on-parents-randhir-and-babita’s-separation:-‘when-they-need-to-come-together,-they-are-always-together’

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebritySouth AsiaIndiaInternational
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 20 — Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor’s separation and what was like to be raised by a single mother. She said that she and her sister Karisma Kapoor understood their parents’ relationship from an early age.

In a new interview, Kareena opened up about how Randhir has always ‘silently’ been there for them. She also said that when he and Babita ‘need to come together, they are always together’.

Talking to Mojo Story, Kareena said, “My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot. He is not very in-your-face because he is someone has always chosen to be at the back. He is not someone is commanding the attention and wants that. He is silently always there for and I know it.”

“My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren’t exactly going the way they planned, so it’s better that they don’t stay together but they can still be and sometimes, take decisions about the kids. It’s not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age, that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals mom Babita sent her off to boarding after she broke a lock, snuck out to meet a boy

Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971 after the release of Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which marked his debut. She was cast opposite him in the . The following year, the two of them starred together in Jeet.

In 1988, Randhir moved out of their home to live with his parents. Talking to Hindustan Times about their separation, he had said, “She found that I was a terrible man drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love . So it’s okay. We had two lovely to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?”

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

- Advertisement -

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Twitter users poke fun at ‘Hi guys, I’m Harry! and I’m Meghan!’ Spotify trailer

https://videos.dailymail.co./preview/mol/2020/12/15/6198253723409955087/636x382_MP4_6198253723409955087.mp4 Twitter users in droves poke fun at the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s new Spotify podcast pointing out how much...
Read more
Celebrity

The Crown revives bitter Lady Diana-Camilla rivalry on TikTok, Instagram

It is unprecedented how a TV show is reviving the memory of late Lady Diana Spenser after her tragic...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore gets shot in the arm from global drug demand

by Martin Abbugao Scientists in protective clothing work in a high-tech laboratory at a pharmaceutical plant in Singapore, whose -hit...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram