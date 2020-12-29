Home Celebrity Kareena Kapoor's glow is unmissable as she poses with her team,...

Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy glow is unmissable as she poses with her team, says ‘waiting to pop’. See here

All through her pregnancy, Kareena has been working as she normally would

Hindustan Times
CelebrityInternational
, Dec. 29 — Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Stories to share a new picture of herself in the company of her team. She posted an interesting caption as well.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Waiting to pop… the champagne guys! With my lovelies… so happy to be with you all.” Kareena was seen in a bright pink maxi dress and was with ace and now costume designer Mickey Contractor, her manager Poonam Damania, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori and others.

All through her , Kareena has been working as she normally would. Speaking about being a working mother, she recently told Bombay Times in an interview, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. ’s just that I have never been that kind of a person would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working – whether ’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery – has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

During her second pregnancy, she has gone on a holiday and has been working too. She and her son Taimur had joined Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala as he shot for his upcoming film, Bhoot , in the hill station. Her page is a testament of the good times they had at the hill station.

She has also socialised with her members on festivals, like she recently did for Kapoors’ annual lunch. She had also posted picture of her own eve party. She had similarly posted pictures for a Karwa Chauth get-together too.

