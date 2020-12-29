kareena-kapoor’s-pregnancy-glow-is-unmissable-as-she-poses-with-her-team,-says-‘waiting-to-pop’.-see-here

- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 29 — Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a new picture of herself in the company of her team. She posted an interesting caption as well.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Waiting to pop… the champagne guys! With my lovelies… so happy to be with you all.” Kareena was seen in a bright pink maxi dress and was with makeup ace and now costume designer Mickey Contractor, her manager Poonam Damania, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori and others.

All through her pregnancy, Kareena has been working as she normally would. Speaking about being a working mother, she recently told Bombay Times in an interview, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working – whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery – has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

During her second pregnancy, she has gone on a holiday and has been working too. She and her son Taimur had joined Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala as he shot for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police, in the hill station. Her Instagram page is a testament of the good times they had at the hill station.

She has also socialised with her family members on festivals, like she recently did for Kapoors’ annual Christmas lunch. She had also posted picture of her own Christmas eve party. She had similarly posted pictures for a Karwa Chauth family get-together too.

