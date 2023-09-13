Entitled ‘Karen’ sits on passenger’s knee when she refuses to give up her bus seat

Not everyone who is young is necessarily healthy and not all illnesses are obvious. A woman was shamed mercilessly for not giving up her seats in a bus when her illness and disability was not believed.

The woman shared her story on Reddit recently writing, “I suffer from chronic illnesses and chronic back and hip pain. I rarely take the bus because it’s less painful to drive myself or to have someone drive me for me back.”

The Karen said that one day she took the bus and managed to get a seat when she was approached by another woman. She wrote about her conversation with the woman and how she was berated mercilessly for refusing to give up her seat.

The woman stood next to her and said “Excuse me” to which she responded, “Hello, do you need something?” The woman then said “You know that there are older people on the bus who need to sit? People like me!

She said she responded by saying, “I’m sorry, there are probably other seats in the back. I really need that seat.”

Karen got nasty

The woman then got really nasty and told her off saying that she was talking nonsense and that it was clear that she was a healthy young girl and there was absolutely nothing wrong with her. She then insisted that she needed to sit.

The lady with the disability and pain then said that she may look healthy but she was in fact not and requested that she be left alone. But the angry elderly ‘Karen’ kept huffing and puffing loudly.

She then started berating her further calling her spoiled and saying that the youth of today had no respect for their elders.

The crazy Karen then proceeded to sit on her at which point she screamed.

“At this point, I’m screaming at her to get away and not touch me but she’s shouting that I should leave as I don’t need it. This lady, half or her a** on top of me, started to make herself comfortable on me. At this point, I was in s*** ton of pain and screaming at her to get away from me whilst holding back tears from the pain. The bus driver had to stop to have her removed.”

People on social media were extremely sympathetic of her plight with many calling out others who judge people by how healthy they look externally little knowing that people can be suffering from various illnesses or diseases and were tired of disbelieving looks and comments.

