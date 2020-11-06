Home Asia Featured News Karnataka will enact laws on interfaith , cow slaughter

Karnataka will enact laws on interfaith marriage, cow slaughter

The RSS and a few BJP-ruled states want laws that specifically deal with conversion through interfaith marriage

will-enact-laws-on-interfaith-marriage,-cow-slaughter:-karnataka-cm-bs-yediyurappa

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth AsiaIndiaInternational

, Nov. 6 — Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the would bring in laws on interfaith and against slaughter in the state.

The CM said that were being lured to convert in the name of love and that strong steps would be taken to enact a to prevent this. “We are discussing with our party leaders as well as with officials to put in place an effective to prevent such instances,” he said.

To be sure, conversion is protected by law and is a state subject. While a bunch of states already have laws in place that make conversion through inducement,or deception an offence that invites a jail term, the RSS and a few BJP-ruled states want laws that specifically deal with conversion through interfaith marriage.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi in a tweet had recently said that on lines of Allahabad HC’s order, Karnataka will enact a law banning conversions for the sake of marriage.

The CM also pointed out that an anti-cow slaughter law implemented by the BJP government in 2008 had been repealed by the subsequent government. “This time we will bring an even more stronger anti-cow slaughter law.” He however did not indicate a timeline on when these laws would be implemented but said would be done ‘soon.’

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Perak police bust condo call centre cons impersonating Pos Malaysia staff, Sabah and Terengganu cops

IPOH, Nov. 2 -- Perak police have uncovered another syndicate run by Malaysians believed have swindled their fellow citizens...
Read more
Featured News

What is WHO’s Vaccine Insurance Scheme? All you need to know

, Oct. 30 -- The World Health Organisation is setting up a fund which will compensate people in poor...
Read more
Featured News

Guan Eng: No Unity Budget if Perikatan rejects Pakatan’s fiscal measures to save jobs, economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 2 -- There will not be a Unity Budget if the Perikatan Nasional () administration rejects...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram