Do Kate and Camilla have a feud?

There may not be much of a conflict between the Queen Consort and the future queen Kate Middleton as there was between Lady Diana and Camilla, but some media are already pointing to the start of a cold war that may be brewing within the Royal Family.

Recently, there were suggestions that Queen Consort Camilla looked anxious while the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, appeared relaxed, yet cautious when they were seen together.

Both indicate signs of gloom as they stood side by side on the balcony of the Foreign Office during the Remembrance Sunday service.

Many interpret that not as mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II but because of something else. Was Camilla tense because it is her first service as Queen? Was the Princess of Wales placating her exasperation with the Queen Consort?

Cracks in the Palace?

Kate Middleton is purportedly annoyed with Queen Consort Camilla. People close to the royal family asserted that Camilla’s attitude has changed for the worse since the death of Queen Elizabeth. It was even rumored that the two royal ladies had a severe disagreement inside Buckingham Palace as Kate laid out exactly how she felt about Camilla.

An insider reported to Radar Online that Kate said, “Ever since the Queen died, Camilla has been throwing her weight around showing everyone who’s boss.”

Apparently, the two are engaged in a secret power struggle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla’s ‘Crusade’ Against Kate

In his book Game of Crowns, Christopher Andersen wrote that Camilla was obstinately against William and Kate being married that she asked Charles to sweet-talk his son into dumping her. When the prince went to his father for relationship advice, Charles told William he should let Kate go.

Anderson, who also wrote the book William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, claimed that one reason why Camilla didn’t want William and Kate together was that Camilla is an elitist and a snob and didn’t think Kate was “worthy” of marrying the future king. Camilla didn’t think that Kate Middleton is noble enough to join the royal family.

Additionally, Andersen views Camilla as somewhat of a grandee when he said, “She’s an aristocrat, she has always been moving in royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII……..She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult and that’s what she intended to be; part of the royal circle in the role of mistress to the future King, and then the King.”

Prince William on Camilla

Author Angela Levin told Palace Confidential: “Prince William was very wary of Camilla.

“He adored his mother and didn’t want someone stepping in her shoes.

“I think he was helped there a lot by his wife, Catherine because she comes from a very stable family and a very loving family. If there were any arguments, they worked hard to get over it.”

Duty First Before Self?

The alleged rift between the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales can go on and on and presently there is no end in sight. However, the two ladies know they have a duty to fulfill as members of the Royal Family.

Thus, they will try to make appearances and act as normal families should, something which both ladies are capable of doing. Yet, during the Remembrance Sunday event, Kate did something that can be interpreted as a mirror to her true feelings – she paid a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing her diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings as she stood beside the Queen Consort.

