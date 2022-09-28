Kate Middleton to get bulk of Queen’s jewelry, Camilla to get sizeable portion as well

- Advertisement -

Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8 has left a big void for many around the world but her death has led to much speculation about her legacy with many wanting to know who gets what especially when it comes to the famous Crown Jewels.

It appears that Kate Middleton will in fact inherit most of it though the Queen’s Consort Camillla Parker Bowles is likely to have first dibs.

According to Royal expert, Ingrid Seward in an interview with the Daily Mail the jewelry would have been sorted and organized some time back.

“I imagine Her later Majesty’s personal jewelry will be given to various members of her family. The Princess of Wales as the future Queen receives the lion’s share. There are pieces which will remain for use of the reigning monarch’s wife- in this case, Camilla. She will need a large collection to support her constitutional role.”

Some of the items will remain as part of the Crown Jewels, a collection of royal ceremonial objects n public display at the Tower of London. However the queen’s private collection-worth millions of US dollars and comprising of family heirlooms, gifts and items purchased by her are expected to be passed down to the family, starting with King Charles himself.

Notable and famous pieces include the Cartier Halo won by Kate Middleton at her wedding and the Diamond Bandeau won by Meghan Markle at hers. The bulk of the Queen’s collection is actually inherited from Queen Mary who purchased many extravagant pieces during her reign and passed them on to her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth.

Royal commentator Josh Rom in an interview with the New York Post speculated that it is likely that the above jewels will be bequeathed to the same royals who borrowed them though there will be a hefty inheritance tax for the family heirlooms.

Currently Kate Middleton already has the sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to Diana. Prince William had presented the 12 carat blue sapphire engagement ring which is surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds when he proposed to her in Kenya in 2010.

The diamond-encrusted Spencer tiara won by Princess Diana for her 1981 wedding will be passed down to Princess Charlotte.

