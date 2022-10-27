Kate Middleton voted ‘top female role model’. Meghan Markle is not even second

- Advertisement -

Catherine (Middleton)- Princess of Wales- has been voted as the ‘top female role model’ in the UK in a national poll for the Girls Out Loud campaign, a report said.

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton was voted the most inspirational woman of the year as she garnered 35% of the votes.

The Princess of Wales was up against other members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla and her sister-in-law Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

“For the past two and a half years she has been a shining light, the king of woman every girl should try to become, someone honorable, smart and classy,” a Twitter user responded to the poll.

“This is the beauty of Catherine the Princess of Wales, it comes from within,” another user said. Singer Rochelle Humes finished in second place with 25 percent of votes, while former UK prime minister Liz Truss finished third with 23 percent of the votes. The fourth and sixth place were occupied by Holly Willoughby and Molly Mae Hague respectively.

Queen Consort Camilla claimed the fifth place, polling in 18 percent of votes while Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was at the seventh place with only 15% of the votes. Emma Watson, Dame Deborah James and Stacey Dooley were next in the list in the top 10 female role models of 2022.

The survey focused on the UK’s outlook on women’s career paths and the influence they have on society at large.

Jane Kenyon- founder of Girls Out Loud- said, “It’s really important that we continue to champion young girls, so they have equal opportunities as they progress through life.”

Middleton, GCVO, is a member of the British royal family. She is married to William, Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the British throne, making Catherine the likely next queen consort.

