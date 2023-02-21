Kate Middleton wears $27 Zara earrings to the BAFTAs red carpet

Recently Kate Middleton attended the 76th British Academy Film Awards with her husband Prince William but what people saw the most were the Zara statement earrings.

She looked classy in an off-white Alexander McQueen gown which has been recycled and reworked from the dress she wore to the BAFTA’s in 2019.

Making Zara Proud

The 41-year-old paired the dress with long satin black gloves to freshen the look. What was surprising was that the princess paired the look with high-street accessories such as the ‘bargain’ Zara statement earrings that are $27.

At the red carpet, she walked next to Prince William, 40, who serves as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Pairing high street with haute couture

New York Post reported that Middleton also added a small black clutch and gold pumps.

Middleton’s last BAFTA outfit in 2020 was a white-and-gold Alexander McQueen gown she’d previously worn on a visit to Malaysia in 2012.

The couple skipped last year’s annual TV and film awards due to scheduling conflicts.

It was the royal couple’s first appearance at the annual awards in three years.

The Princess was one of several stars opting for a black-and-white palette on a night that included a tribute to William’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William stuck to a classic black-tie dress code in a velvet tuxedo.

Recycling looks

Middleton is famous for mixing high fashion with affordable accessories, and for re-using gowns from previous public appearances. At the 2020 BAFTAs she opted for an embroidered gold and white dress — also by Alexander McQueen — that she had first worn in 2012.

Elsewhere on Sunday’s red carpet, it was a night of relatively pared-back fashion. Jamie Lee Curtis stunned in a black and white ensemble, while Julianne Moore combined a black draped bustier gown with a white feather jacket.

But there were pops of colour, too — from Florence Pugh’s show-stopping orange Nina Ricci dress, designed by Harris Reed , to Jodie Turner-Smith elaborate purple Gucci gown.

The Prince, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will watch the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. The royal couple have made the event an annual date in the diary, however they last attended in 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic brought lockdown to the UK. In 2018, the couple attended while Catherine was pregnant with baby Louis, and were also guests of honour in 2017. The EE BAFTA Film Awards are an annual celebration of the extraordinary skills, talent and craft of the film industry. BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

