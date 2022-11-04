Kate Winslet expresses her Titanic regrets

- Advertisement -

The film Titanic was iconic in the 90’s catapulting Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to superstardom. Director James Cameron’s fictionalised love story in 1997 was something that people watched over and over. The love story between poor Jack Dawson and wealthy Rose Bukater was not something that anyone can easily forget.

The film had a budget of $200 million with a star-studded cast comprising Kathy Bates, Billy Zane and Frances Fisher. The film won 11 Academy Awards.

However, Winslet recently spoke about her regrets during filming and said that she wished she could go back and do it again.

“Every single scene, I’m like, ‘really really? You did it like that? Oh my God.’ Even my American accent, I can’t listen to it. It’s awful. Hopefully, it’s so much better now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent, but actors do tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching Titanic, I was just like, ‘Oh God, I want to do that again.’”

It’s highly unlikely that Cameron would indulge Winslet to do a remake or a sequel in future but it appears the duo may just agree to it if given the chance.

Winslet did, however, say she enjoyed the film and as a result, now has a lasting friendship with DiCaprio

In an interview with Rolling Stone when the movie was released she had said, “We were kind of two goofy kids on the set. Y’know, working with Leonardo DiCaprio – he’s a bit gorgeous, and I was worried that I was going to be bowled over by him, or that he was going to find me all stuffy and Shakespearean and English. But the second we met, we just completely clicked.”

The duo have since worked together in Revolutionary Road in 2008 and have remained close friends over the years.

