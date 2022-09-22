Kate Winslet back on set after being hospitalized due to injury while filming

- Advertisement -

Kate Winslet is back on set filming the movie Lee after a recent accident on set for which she had to be hospitalized.

The actress had a fall on September 18 while shooting the historical drama in Croatia. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” said a spokesperson on her behalf.

The Academy award-winning actress did not sustain any serious injury and is doing well.

In her new film, Lee, Winslet plays the lead role of Lee Miller who started out as a model for American Vogue only to go on to become British Vogue’s World War II correspondent and photographer.

The film is inspired from a novel about her life from her son’s biography titled The Lives of Lee Miller.

Winslet talks about the film stating quite unequivocally that it is definitely not a biopic.

In an interview with Deadline she said, “This is absolutely not a biopic. To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO.

“What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through.

“It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. I’m surprised that a film has never been made about this incredible woman. She has been misunderstood and so often viewed through the lens of a man.

- Advertisement 2-

“What she did, as a female photographer on the frontlines during World War II, [was educate] people on what actually happened during the war.

“Lee was the woman who was documenting war for women through women’s eyes, for a woman’s magazine.”

Other members of the cast for the film include Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Josh O’Connor and Jude Law.

Read More News:

Roger Federer reveals his Laver Cup intention with massive Rafael Nadal statement: ‘Would be an absolute dream’