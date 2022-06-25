Katy Perry shows off in skintight neon dress as she shares her excitement about getting keys to Vegas

- Advertisement -

Just like her song Katy Perry’s is literally Waking Up in Vegas as she turned heads in sin city while receiving the key to the Las Vegas Strip from Resorts World last week.

She couldn’t have chosen a better dress for the occasion as she wooed the crowd and her fans in a bright, neon figure-hugging dress.

Perry’s choice was an Alex Perry design with long sleeves. The dress had structured shoulder details, a cinched waist and a hemline that ends just before the ankles in a lime green hue.

The American Idol judge paired this with an equally glamourous pair of shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, a pair of sandal heels that completed the ensemble. Her hair was slicked back in an elegant updo with her trademark stunning eye make up and long silver earrings.

Her bold look coupled with voluminous lashes, shimmering eyeshadow and radiant rosy cheeks made the singer really stand out as she received her key to the famous city.

Perry posted her outfit on Instagram for her 165 million followers as she spoke about how thrilled she was to be receiving the key to the strip.

“It was the HIGHLIGHT of my day yesterday receiving the key to the strip. It’s been so fun getting to PLAY in Vegas and I’ve felt so welcomed by the community. “Idk what doors this opens but I might try to crash some hotel rooms now,” said the pop star.

Perry is performing in Vegas as part of her major Play residency.

Fans were ga-ga about her post as she racked up millions of likes.

“Love this dress Katy wow!!” wrote one fan as another added, “you deserve this, your Vegas shows are phenomenal!” There’s one thing for sure when looking at Perry in this dress— we are “Wide Awake” by its color and blown away by its sultry cut.