Katy Perry makes a sobriety pact with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has proudly announced that she’s been sober for five weeks and she made a sobriety pact with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

During a cocktail party at Mister Paradise in New York City she said, “I’ve been sober for five weeks today. I’ve been doing a pact with my [fiancé] and I want to quit,” she said.

Three Month’s Old Sobriety Pact

When her American Idol co-judge Luke Bryan joked with her that she might be tempted to give in she said, “I can’t cave, I made a promise. Three months.” It is thus a three-months old sobriety pact.

She also spoke about her non alcoholic aperitif De Soi which is her own concoction saying it was her favourite cocktail recipe.

In an interview with People magazine earlier this year during the launch of De Soi she had said, “Well, I’m 37, so I definitely can’t drink like I was in my 20s. On a weekday, having a couple [of alcoholic drinks] will take me out of the presence game for the next day or two. So I like to have a bit of self-control on the weekdays and then have dinners with friends and stuff on weekends or when I’m not working etc.”

- Advertisement -

Another celebrity who is on the sobriety wagon is Bella Hadid, 26. Hadid said that she had been sober for the last five months.

Never-ending Effect

“I don’t feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about the one thing I said five years ago when I graduated from high school. There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Hollywood Life also reported that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54 had also been cutting alcohol out of her diet and this had really helped her lose weight.

“I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she said. The following month she replied to her fans on Instagram saying, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing so don’t see the point right now,” she said.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Note: Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts