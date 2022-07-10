Keanu Reeves makes a young fan’s day at airport

- Advertisement -

Keanu Reeves has indeed lived up to his reputation for being the nicest guy in Hollywood. The star made a fan’s day when he took the trouble to not only answer his questions but also strike up a conversation with him at the airport.

Reeves was on a translantic flight from London to New York and an onlooker witnessed the entire conversation.

In a now-viral thread on Twitter, TV producer Andrew Kimmel who was on the same flight as Reeves said the actor was at the airport luggage claim area when he was approached by a young boy for an autograph.

Kimmel said that the actor not only obliged but also responded to every single question the child had for him.

“Kid: Why were you in London?” he tweeted. “KR: Filming a documentary.”

Kimmel also said that Reeves didn’t correct the boy when he wrongly pronounced Grand Prix, but instead continued their conversation about the Formula 1 race as if nothing happened.

“F1! Race cars!” Kimmel recalled Reeves saying, before he told the fan that he doesn’t drive race cars but does “like riding motorcycles.”

The boy then started asking Reeves why he was in town, to which the action star responded that he was going to see American Buffalo on Broadway⁠—and even shared which neighborhood he would be staying at during his trip, according to Kimmel.

“By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him,” he tweeted. “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

These days Reeves is playing the villain in the John Wick franchise, where he plays the role of one of the world’s deadliest assassins but the actor is perhaps best known for the Matrix franchise which started in 1999 as well as Speed and Point Break.

In fact the actor is equally nice to his fellow actors as Speed co-star Sandra Bullock can attest to. She said that one time he gave her a surprise gift consisting of champagne and truffles just because she had made a comment that she had never tried either one.

Reeves’ next appearance will be in DC League of Super-Pets where he plays the voice of Batman. He is also scheduled to appear in the upcoming novel adaptation, The Devil in the White City and John Wick 5.