Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spotted together despite breakup

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted hanging out again – less than a week after their reported breakup made headlines.

Jenner, 26 and Booker, 25 who is an NBA star spent some quiet time at Soho House in Malibu, California on June 26.

In the photographs taken by the media, the duo seemed to be in high spirits as they were captured talking and laughing against the beautiful backdrop. It even appeared that Booker might have been leaning in for a kiss in one photo.

According to an eyewitness the pair looked happy and “had great energy between them” during the outing. At one point, the insider noted, Kendall giggled after Devin whispered something in her ear.

“They shared things on their phones and laughed,” said the eyewitness. “Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin.”

Jenner looked fetching in a white cropped tank top underneath an open button-down in the same hue. The supermodel paired this with cream-colored linen pants. Booker wore an oversized white T-shirt in true signature NBA fashion with a gold chain. They both also wore dark sunglasses.

Interestingly, fans also took note that both of them “liked” each other’s Instagram photos.

The reason for their break up was supposedly due to different priorities according to one source.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career, Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

The chink in the armour happened just after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding. Sources report that once they got back they started to feel like their goals weren’t aligned.

They had been dating for two years, starting in 2020 but waited until February 2021 to make their romance Instagram-official.