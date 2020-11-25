Home Asia Featured News Khairy: to have vaccine development roadmap by Q2

Khairy: Malaysia to have vaccine development roadmap by Q2 2021

For now, Malaysia does not have adequate facilities to develop vaccines for human usage (end-to-end)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 25 — The National Council has agreed to develop a national roadmap, Minister of , and Khairy Jamaluddin has said.

According to Khairy, the objective of the roadmap is to make a country that is able to produce vaccines for in 10 years’ time.

“For now, Malaysia does not have adequate facilities to develop vaccines for human usage (end-to-end).

“But realising changes from time to time, a positive step needs to be taken.

“The National Science Council has agreed that a national development roadmap should be developed with the objective of making Malaysia a country that can produce vaccines for in 10 years’ time,” he told the during his winding-up speech on the Bill .

Khairy said the roadmap is expected to be ready by the second quarter of 2021.

MORE TO COME

