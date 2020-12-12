Home Asia Featured News Khairy: won't fast-track approval, will evaluate fully

Khairy: Malaysia won’t fast-track Covid-19 vaccine approval, will evaluate fully

In Malaysia, there will be no political pressure and we will not use the emergency-use pathway

khairy:-malaysia-won’t-fast-track-covid-19-vaccine-approval,-will-evaluate-fully

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 12 — will not rush the approval of vaccines for “ use” as some other nations have done, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Science, and minister said the country would ensure that any vaccines procured would go through thorough evaluation by the authorities to ensure their safety.

“In Malaysia, there will be no political pressure and we will not use the emergency-use pathway.

“The clinical data of the vaccines we procure will be independently evaluated by the [ Ministry’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency] NPRA before it can be registered and used,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The minister was commenting on a report of the US Food and Drug Administration expediting approval for the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine due to pressure from the outgoing administration.

Donald Trump is pushing for the vaccine to be rolled out before the formal transition to President-Elect Joe next year in order to claim credit for his administration.

Malaysia has ordered the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine and an alternative from that would roughly cover 30 per cent of the population, which will be delivered in batches next year.

However, no country has yet given full regulatory approval to any candidate so far.

- Advertisement -

This has led to some sections here in Malaysia and elsewhere to express concern over the potential dangers and side effects that may have been overlooked in the rush to produce a reliable vaccine against the -stopping Covid-19 .

The Health Ministry has repeatedly assured Malaysians that any and all vaccines to be used here will be fully studied and evaluated to ensure they are safe to use.

Malaysia is grappling with a third wave of Covid-19 that has pushed the country’s total cases to over 80,000.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

- Advertisement -

Copyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker gets $500 million funding boost

Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech has secured half a billion dollars in extra funding to produce its Covid-19 vaccine,...
Read more
COVID-19

China tests 250,000 people for Covid after new cluster emerges

China has tested more than a quarter of a million people for the coronavirus after a handful of new...
Read more
Featured News

Gary Cohn giving to charity to resolve Goldman 1MDB impasse

Former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn will donate to charity rather than return past earnings that the company sought...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram