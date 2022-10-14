Khloe Kardashian had tumour removed from face

- Advertisement -

Mother-of-two and reality star Khloe Kardashian, 38 is happy that she addressed a health issue on time. She shared in an Instagram Story on Tuesday (October 11) that she had a recent health scare.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging,” said Kardashian.

After noticing “numerous stories” on the “ever-evolving bandage” on her left cheek, the reality star revealed that she had discovered a tumour on her face.

A second biopsy identified something that “was incredibly rare for someone my age,” said Kardashian.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face,” she continued, noting that the procedure was successful and the tumour was fully removed. “All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process.”

Kardashian added that she was coming forward with her experience simply to “remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

“So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumour being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these bandages look,” said Kardashian.

She also encouraged her followers to check for melanoma, something she had removed on her back as a teenager.

“I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things,” wrote Kardashian. “Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

Born on June 27, 1984, Khloe Kardashian is a TV reality star and socialite. She has been part of the TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her family since 2007. Its success has led to the creation of spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami (2009–2013) and Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons (2014–2015).

Kardashian was married to basketball player Lamar Odom from September 2009 to October 2016. They starred in their own reality television series, Khloé & Lamar (2011–2012).

The reality star is involved in the retail and fashion industries with her sisters Kourtney and Kim. The sisters have launched several clothing collections and fragrances, and additionally released the book Kardashian Konfidential in 2010. The Dash boutique employees starred in their own short-lived reality television series, Dash Dolls (2015).

In 2016, Kardashian hosted her own talk show, Kocktails with Khloé. She starred and produced health and fitness docu-series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. She has more than 200 million followers on Instagram.

