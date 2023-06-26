Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are members of the mile high club

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were asked if they were part of the mile-high club (a term referring to individuals who have engaged in sexual activity on a plane during a flight).

In the latest episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, “Who’s in My Bathroom?” Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber engaged in a candid conversation. Filmed in August 2022, the episode featured a rapid-fire round of explicit and NSFW questions, where the two friends openly discussed their sex lives.

When asked if they were part of the mile-high club (a term referring to individuals who have engaged in sexual activity on a plane during a flight), both Bieber and Kardashian admitted to being members.

Kardashian’s own mile-high club

Kardashian jokingly mentioned that she didn’t even need to ask Bieber about it, implying that Kardashian’s ownership of a plane made it obvious.

Teasingly, Kardashian asked why Bieber didn’t need to ask her about it, to which Bieber clarified it was because Kardashian owns a plane. Kardashian playfully responded, wondering if Bieber was implying she was promiscuous.

The conversation also touched on celebrities sliding into their DMs (direct messages on social media). Bieber shared that she hadn't experienced many people reaching out to her, even in general DMs. She expressed surprise at the lack of strange messages, both before and after getting married. Kardashian receives a lot of DMs On the other hand, Kardashian revealed that she receives a lot of DMs from inappropriate people, but she chooses not to respond. She hinted at having stories about people sliding into her DMs and leaned in to whisper something to Bieber, who responded with surprise and agreement, commenting on the boldness of the message. Overall, the episode featured candid discussions about their sexual experiences and interactions with others through DMs, providing a glimpse into their personal lives. Ups and downs of motherhood Amidst the captivating revelations in the episode, Kardashian also opened up about the challenges of juggling her busy schedule and motherhood. She emphasized the significance of her morning workouts, stating that they provide her with mental strength and peace of mind. Kardashian, a mother of four, shared her approach to balancing various aspects of her life.

