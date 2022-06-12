Kim Ji Won leaves Salt Entertainment after 2 years

- Advertisement -

Korean actress Kim Ji Won has left her entertainment agency SALT.

On June 10, the agency officially announced that her exclusive contract with them had ended.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Salt Entertainment. We are making an official statement regarding the end of our exclusive contract with actress Kim Ji Won. We have ended our management of actress Kim Ji Won and we have decided to root for one another in our respective places.

We would like to thank actress Kim Ji Won for showing us good things while working together on a wide variety of projects in her time with us. We will be sincerely cheering on her future as actress Kim Ji Won, who will continue to shine bright in many projects in the future as well.

We would also like to thank all the fans who gave actress Kim Ji Won their unsparing love and support, and we ask that you continue to send warm interest and encouragement to actress Kim Ji Won in the future.

Thank you.

Kim’s most recent appearance was in the popular JTBC series My Liberation Notes. In that series she plays an introverted temporary employee struggling to escape her mundane life.

She joined Salt Entertainment in 2020. Salt currently handles a number of Korea’s top actors including Park Shin Hye and Kim Seon Ho.

She gained attention through her roles in television series like The Heirs (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Fight for My Way (2017), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021).

She shot to fame in the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged which was then followed by her first major television role in the musical drama What’s Up.

Interestingly Kim is also a trained singer though she chose to pursue a career in acting. She started out as a background vocalist for singer Younha and appeared in her music video Gossip Boy in 2008.