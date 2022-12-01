Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalize divorce and financial settlement

- Advertisement -

The epic saga of the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian divorce and settlement is finally at an end. The finalization comes nearly two years after Kardashian initiated divorce proceedings in February 2021.

According to court documents, West and Kardashian will each get joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

The rapper agreed to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support as well as take on half of their children’s medical, security and educational expenses.

If any dispute as to the above terms arises, the duo also agree to settle it in mediation and if either party refuses to do so, the other will obtain a decision by default.

In terms of property division, it will follow the terms of their pre-nuptial agreement. The only issue pending is a signature by the judge after which the divorce will be finalized.

Earlier this year, Kardashian managed to obtain an order from the judge to restore her marital status as single, this was just after West started putting misinformation about them on social media which she claimed caused her emotional trauma.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” she said in a court document. “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the middle of the year, Kardashian had spoken about how frustrated she was about having to keep asking West to sign the divorce papers.

“I knew it had to be done when I filed, Because I just knew it wasn’t the right situation for me. And now I feel super good,” she said.

Read More News:

How to rekindle a relationship

Related Posts